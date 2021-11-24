Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

