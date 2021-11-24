Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

BYD stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

