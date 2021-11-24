Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

