Comerica Bank Sells 1,611 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SXT opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.