Comerica Bank Sells 16,287 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,564. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

