Comerica Bank Sells 23 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,320.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,875.20 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,988.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,985.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

