Comerica Bank Sells 2,698 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

