Comerica Bank Sells 3,327 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

