Comerica Bank Sells 43,572 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $793.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

