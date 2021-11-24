Comerica Bank Sells 5,844 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

WWW stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

