Comerica Bank Sells 9,720 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

HP opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

