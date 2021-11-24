Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 4% on Insider Selling

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) dropped 4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 78,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,111,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Specifically, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

