Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Financial Comparison

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.07%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.02 $19.08 million $0.84 54.18 RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 4.85 -$404.44 million ($2.37) -5.81

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99% RLJ Lodging Trust -57.05% -16.47% -6.82%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

