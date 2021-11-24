Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 99,009 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

