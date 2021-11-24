Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.13 ($171.73).

ML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EPA ML opened at €139.70 ($158.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.08. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

