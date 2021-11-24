Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 56,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 867,703 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.