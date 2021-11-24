Comparing Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 27.18% 12.53% 1.06% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemung Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chemung Financial and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.45 $19.26 million $5.37 8.61 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.24 $354.06 million $4.65 15.93

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

