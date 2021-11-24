Comparing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 3 1 2.63 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 4 0 2.50

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.41 $228.80 million $1.47 31.75 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.72 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.83

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 38.98% 6.95% 3.52% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

