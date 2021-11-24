Comparing Eltek (ELTK) & Its Competitors

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eltek to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Eltek has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eltek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 5.29% 11.33% 4.98% Eltek Competitors -92.74% 12.59% 3.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eltek and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $36.71 million $2.61 million 13.41 Eltek Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.59

Eltek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eltek and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Eltek’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Eltek peers beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

