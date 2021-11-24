Comparing First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.75 $13.03 million $4.14 13.04 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $60.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.