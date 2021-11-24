Comparing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.09 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -43.00 Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.01 $3.26 million ($0.04) -484.88

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

iHuman currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 451.80%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.37%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27%

Summary

Arco Platform beats iHuman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

