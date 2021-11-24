Comparing Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) and Its Rivals

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -4.76 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 75.99

Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1196 6018 11251 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics rivals beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

