Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 267,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

