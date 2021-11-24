Compound Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $122.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $282.30 or 0.00499912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

