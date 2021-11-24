Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,026 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. 183,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

