Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,837 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.85. 102,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.