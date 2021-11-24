Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 948 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,677,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,356. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

