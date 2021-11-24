Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. 15,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

