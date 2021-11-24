Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,935 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $53.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.