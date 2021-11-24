Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,331 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 62,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

