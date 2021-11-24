Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

