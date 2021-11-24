Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.