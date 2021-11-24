Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.
The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)
Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.