Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and $119,862.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.