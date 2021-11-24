Contentos Price Tops $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $79.35 million and $13.22 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,604,401 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

