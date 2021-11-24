ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.90

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 28677478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,559,177 shares of company stock worth $9,436,687. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

