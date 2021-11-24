Contrasting AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FormFactor alerts:

This table compares FormFactor and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $693.62 million 4.85 $78.52 million $0.98 43.93 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.81 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.15% 13.48% 10.49% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FormFactor and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

FormFactor currently has a consensus price target of $50.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FormFactor beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.