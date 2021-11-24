Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.39 $58.73 million $840.02 9.83 CBTX $153.47 million 4.96 $26.36 million $1.89 16.37

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23% CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14%

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CBTX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CBTX beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

