Contrasting Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and The Competition

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 691 2352 2730 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Jaguar Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 6.00 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.59

Jaguar Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.67% 13.56% Jaguar Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.78% -0.01%

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

