Contrasting RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get RiT Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RiT Technologies and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RiT Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.99 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

RiT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares RiT Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

RiT Technologies Company Profile

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for RiT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.