ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

