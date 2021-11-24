ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.