Convergence (CONV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Convergence has a market cap of $28.49 million and $4.28 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convergence has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,447.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

