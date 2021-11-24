Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.65 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.59 or 0.00041638 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $878.45 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

