Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CORD opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.58. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.95 ($1.57).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
