Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.97. 86 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

