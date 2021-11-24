Cormark Comments on DHI Media Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.60 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.