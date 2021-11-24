Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

