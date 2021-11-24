Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 2,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.