Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 12,305 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $31,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 98,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,966. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

