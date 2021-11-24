Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

